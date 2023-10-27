Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties has acquired the 316-unit 4400 Syracuse Apartments in Denver The purchase price could not be learned immediately However, the property was assessed this year for tax purposes at a value of $12381 million The San Diego investment...
Veris Residential has sold the 231,856-square-foot Harborside 6 office building, the last it had owned in the Harborside Plaza complex in Jersey City, NJ, to American Equity Partners for $46 million, or just more than $198/sf The property includes a...
Houston Business Journal M-M Properties is offering for sale the TC Energy Center, a 13 million-square-foot office building in Houston The local company has hired JLL to market the 56-story building at 700 Louisiana St The listing also includes the...
Altus Properties has paid $3327 million, or $13322/unit, for Gateway Interstate Logistics Center, a 249,740-square-foot industrial property in Arden Hills, Minn The Clayton, Mo, investment firm purchased the property from Scannell Properties, which...
REJournalscom A venture of Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group has paid $885 million, or $9399/unit, for eight industrial properties with 941,564 square feet in Fridley, Eagan and Brooklyn Center, Minn Capital Partners, of Cincinnati, and Eagles...
Only four office properties have sold, for a total of $90 million, in Chicago's central business district so far this year, according to Transwestern That's down nearly 94 percent from the same period last year, when $143 billion of deals took place...
Multi-Housing News Green Leaf Capital Partners has paid $31 million, or $219,858/unit, for Perch PDX, a 141-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The Pleasanton, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Fairfield Residential in a...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Dallas Morning News TradeLine Properties has bought the 489,310-square-foot Southfield Park 35-5 building in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor purchased the industrial property from a venture of...