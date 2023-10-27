Log In or Subscribe to read more
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc said an effort has begun to install a receiver at its 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square properties The receiver, when appointed, then would have nearly a year, through next...
Blackstone Inc is in talks to turn over a portfolio of four Club Quarters-branded hotels with 1,228 rooms in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Philadelphia Business Journal The investment manager had purchased the...
The Real Deal Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is offering for sale the 752-room Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago hotel The Bethesda, MD, REIT has hired JLL to market the property at 909 North Michigan Ave It comes to market without an asking price, but...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dropbox Inc will pay $79 million to terminate its lease for 165,244 square feet at the Exchange, a 750,370-sf office property in San Francisco The file-hosting company leases a total of 604,185 sf at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Real Estate Funds is offering for sale the ICON Apartments, a 240-unit property in San Antonio’s North Side area The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $625 million CMBS loan against Park Place at Florham Park, a 360,265-square-foot office complex in Florham Park, NJ, has transferred to special servicing as it’s expected to default The loan is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Simon Property Group venture that owns the Arundel Mills and the adjacent open-air Marketplace in the Baltimore suburb of Hanover, Md, has paid off the $3835 million loan against it Simon owns a 593...
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have provided $410 million of mortgage financing against a pair of Four Seasons resort properties with a total of 309 rooms in south Florida, allowing their owner to retire $345 million of existing debt and take $565...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mason Asset Management had partnered with Namdar Realty Group on the acquisition of the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio Both companies, which specialize in buying shopping malls that might have...