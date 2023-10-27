Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom A venture of Opus Group and Balboa Real Estate Partners has opened Darby at Briarcliff, a 255-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Balboa, of Bonsall, Calif, built the property at 1600 NW 38th St...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Freddie Mac loan that JLL Real Estate Capital had arranged to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the 316-unit 4400 Syracuse Apartments in Denver has a balance of $5418 million As reported, MG,...
Veris Residential Inc, which next year faces the maturity of two loans totaling $308 million on a pair of apartment properties in Morris Plains, NJ, and Jersey City, NJ, is likely to line up smaller loans to refinance those The maturing loans are...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Georgetown Co and Beacon Capital Partners is planning a 185,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 707 11th Ave in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The venture had purchased the...
The Public Officials Benefit Association, a Seoul, South Korea, pension fund, has made a $100 million capital commitment to 3650 REIT’s bridge and event-driven, or BED, lending strategy The commitment will allow the Miami alternative lender to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $343 million of mortgage financing against Haus25, a 750-unit apartment property two blocks from the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan pays a 604 percent...
REJournalscom A venture of Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group has paid $885 million, or $9399/unit, for eight industrial properties with 941,564 square feet in Fridley, Eagan and Brooklyn Center, Minn Capital Partners, of Cincinnati, and Eagles...
Lument has provided $788 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against The Hub, a 590-unit apartment property in Bowling Green, Ky The property, developed in 2020 at 494 Hub Blvd by...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...