Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $343 million of mortgage financing against Haus25, a 750-unit apartment property two blocks from the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan pays a 604 percent...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Inc has provided $783 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 317-room Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel by a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings The venture bought the...
Dallas Morning News InterBank has provided $613 million of financing for the construction of a 135,000-square-foot laboratory building in Dallas JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Labs Nuveen Green...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $259 million Fannie Mae credit facility against six apartment properties with 1,141 units owned by Sobrato Organization Each property is in a suburban location on the West Coast They couldn’t be identified...
The Real Deal MF1 Capital has provided $1629 million of financing against the Wyvernwood, a 1,175-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The lender is funding a $775 million piece of the financing through a collateralized loan obligation The loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Property Capital has paid $8962 million, or $207,454/unit, for the 432-unit Boot Ranch Apartments at 1350 Seagate Drive in Palm Harbor, Fla, some 15 miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Miami...