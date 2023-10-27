Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Freddie Mac loan that JLL Real Estate Capital had arranged to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of the 316-unit 4400 Syracuse Apartments in Denver has a balance of $5418 million As reported, MG,...
The Public Officials Benefit Association, a Seoul, South Korea, pension fund, has made a $100 million capital commitment to 3650 REIT’s bridge and event-driven, or BED, lending strategy The commitment will allow the Miami alternative lender to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $343 million of mortgage financing against Haus25, a 750-unit apartment property two blocks from the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, NJ The five-year loan pays a 604 percent...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
Lument has provided $788 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against The Hub, a 590-unit apartment property in Bowling Green, Ky The property, developed in 2020 at 494 Hub Blvd by...
Berkadia has arranged $4295 million of debt and equity to facilitate Wilkinson Corp’s purchase of the 250-unit Legacy Park apartment property in Brownsburg, Ind The Yakima, Wash, investment manager purchased the property, at 6750 Legacy Park...
Bank OZK has provided $4505 million of financing for the construction of the 228-unit Standard Residences residential condominium project in Miami The 12-story building is being developed by Rosso Development of Miami at 3100 NE 1st Ave in the...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Inc has provided $783 million of financing to help fund the purchase of the 317-room Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel by a venture of Apollo Global Management and Newbond Holdings The venture bought the...
Dallas Morning News InterBank has provided $613 million of financing for the construction of a 135,000-square-foot laboratory building in Dallas JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Labs Nuveen Green...