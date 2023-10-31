Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has paid $161 million, or $370,967/unit, for the 434-unit Zia Sunnyside Apartments in Denver The San Antonio developer purchased the property from Confluence Cos in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop Hamblin...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $2075 million, or $17811/sf, for the 116,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 12200 Rock Creek Road in Auburn, Calif The seller could not yet be learned The property was built in 2009 on a 92-acre site...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Rentvcom ViaWest Group has broken ground on the fourth and final building at the Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park, a 500,000-square-foot development in Goodyear, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Sarival...
Miami Living Basis Industrial has opened an 806-unit self-storage property at 5 Resnik Road in Plymouth, Mass The 110,000-square-foot property will be operated by Public Storage of Glendale, Calif Work on it began in March 2022 Basis Industrial is...
San Antonio Business Journal A partnership led by The NRP Group has broken ground on the Aviator 1518 Apartments, a 300-unit affordable-housing complex in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Cleveland developer is teaming with the Schertz...
Affinius Capital and Bank OZK have provided $102 million of financing for the development of the second phase of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ Affinius took down a junior portion of the loan, while Bank OZK...