Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $58 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a parking lot site known as Harborside 4 in Jersey City, NJ The property was purchased by a venture of the Related Cos and Panepinto...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Bloomberg Ares Management Corp has raised $66 billion of equity commitments for its Pathfinder Fund II, which will target investments in bank loans, including those against credit cards, real estate and automobiles The New York investment manager is...
Rentvcom ViaWest Group has broken ground on the fourth and final building at the Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park, a 500,000-square-foot development in Goodyear, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Sarival...
REJournalscom A partnership of Ryan Cos and EPC Real Estate Group has broken ground on the OsLo, a 413-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan Security Bank provided construction financing, terms of which were not disclosed Ryan, of...
San Antonio Business Journal A partnership led by The NRP Group has broken ground on the Aviator 1518 Apartments, a 300-unit affordable-housing complex in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Cleveland developer is teaming with the Schertz...
Affinius Capital and Bank OZK have provided $102 million of financing for the development of the second phase of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ Affinius took down a junior portion of the loan, while Bank OZK...
PCCP LLC has provided $2523 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of FRED310, a 37 million-square-foot industrial property in Fredrickson, Wash Eastdil Secured arranged the financing The property is being developed by a...