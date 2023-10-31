Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Short-notice move-outs continue to impact Camden Property Trust, pushing the Houston apartment REIT’s occupancy rate to 949 percent in October from 956 percent in the third quarter Occupancy in last...
Houston Business Journal M-M Properties is offering for sale the TC Energy Center, a 13 million-square-foot office building in Houston The local company has hired JLL to market the 56-story building at 700 Louisiana St The listing also includes the...
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc said an effort has begun to install a receiver at its 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and the 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square properties The receiver, when appointed, then would have nearly a year, through next...
Only four office properties have sold, for a total of $90 million, in Chicago's central business district so far this year, according to Transwestern That's down nearly 94 percent from the same period last year, when $143 billion of deals took place...
Blackstone Inc is in talks to turn over a portfolio of four Club Quarters-branded hotels with 1,228 rooms in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to a report in the Philadelphia Business Journal The investment manager had purchased the...
Construction on only 57,000 apartment units got underway in the third quarter, down 60 percent from last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield It's the lowest quarterly number since 2012, when the market was still reeling from the effects of the...
The country's small-capitalization retail properties enjoyed roughly 84 million square feet of net absorption during the third quarter, according to analysis by Boxwood Means LLC, making the retail sector the best performing of the three major...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Dropbox Inc will pay $79 million to terminate its lease for 165,244 square feet at the Exchange, a 750,370-sf office property in San Francisco The file-hosting company leases a total of 604,185 sf at the...