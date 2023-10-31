Log In or Subscribe to read more
The former Corporate Office Properties Trust, which in September had rebranded itself as COPT Defense Properties, is gearing up to rid itself of six office properties and land with 214 million square feet It estimated their value at $311 million,...
The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayrock Capital has paid $2398 million, or $187,500/room, for the 128-room Wyndham Garden Long Island City hotel in Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property, at 44-29 9th Ave, from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp, or CRC, has paid $110 million, or $37671/sf, for South Coast Collection, a 292,000-square-foot retail center in Costa Mesa, Calif The Baltimore investment manager purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment firm led by out-of-state businessman Robert Sarver has bought the 22 million-square-foot CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Sarver, who at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of mortgage financing against Midtown West, with 151,845 square feet of office space in the Midtown Tampa section of Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Highwood...
Mesa West Capital has provided $34 million of financing to help fund Matan Cos’ acquisition of two industrial buildings with 321,646 square feet within the Deepwater Industrial Park in Richmond, Va Matan, of Frederick, Md, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $164 billion of multifamily mortgages during the third quarter, up from the $151 billion it funded during the second quarter and the $159 billion it funded a year ago The latest quarter...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has paid $161 million, or $370,967/unit, for the 434-unit Zia Sunnyside Apartments in Denver The San Antonio developer purchased the property from Confluence Cos in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop Hamblin...