The former Corporate Office Properties Trust, which in September had rebranded itself as COPT Defense Properties, is gearing up to rid itself of six office properties and land with 214 million square feet It estimated their value at $311 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Short-notice move-outs continue to impact Camden Property Trust, pushing the Houston apartment REIT’s occupancy rate to 949 percent in October from 956 percent in the third quarter Occupancy in last...
Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, among the grand-daddies of the non-traded REIT business, has launched capital-raising for IPC Alternative Real Estate Income Trust Inc, through which it is aiming to raise up to $125 billion It will target...
Realty Income Corp has agreed to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc in a deal valued at $92 billion, further cementing its position as the behemoth of the net-lease REIT sector The San Diego REIT will issue 0762 of its shares for every outstanding...
Presidio Property Trust Inc, a San Diego REIT with a portfolio of eight office buildings, three retail properties, an industrial building and 105 model homes, has put a process in motion to explore strategic alternatives The company, a former...
A unit of Silver Star Properties REIT Inc, a non-traded REIT formerly known as Hartman Short-Term Income Properties XX Inc, has filed for bankruptcy, which would trigger an event of default for a $21728 million CMBS loan backed by its properties But...
Major apartment-owning REITs that have a portfolio concentration in the country's Sunbelt region reported the smallest growth in rents in the second quarter, at 068 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Necessity Retail REIT Inc, which is in the process of merging with Global Net Lease Inc, has raised $260 million of mortgage debt against 29 of its properties in order to pay down credit facilities The loan...
EQT Exeter, formed two years ago through the acquisition of Exeter Property Group by Swedish investment manager EQT AB, is tapping the non-traded REIT sector for capital that it would invest in industrial, life-sciences, multifamily and self-storage...