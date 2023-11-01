Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment firm led by out-of-state businessman Robert Sarver has bought the 22 million-square-foot CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Sarver, who at...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Rentvcom ViaWest Group has broken ground on the fourth and final building at the Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park, a 500,000-square-foot development in Goodyear, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Sarival...
Miami Living Basis Industrial has opened an 806-unit self-storage property at 5 Resnik Road in Plymouth, Mass The 110,000-square-foot property will be operated by Public Storage of Glendale, Calif Work on it began in March 2022 Basis Industrial is...
REJournalscom A partnership of Ryan Cos and EPC Real Estate Group has broken ground on the OsLo, a 413-unit apartment property in Overland Park, Kan Security Bank provided construction financing, terms of which were not disclosed Ryan, of...
San Antonio Business Journal A partnership led by The NRP Group has broken ground on the Aviator 1518 Apartments, a 300-unit affordable-housing complex in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Cleveland developer is teaming with the Schertz...
Dallas Morning News High Street Logistics Properties has bought the three-building Mansfield Urban Industrial Park in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Longbow Interests of Dallas sold the 267,622-square-foot property at 1960-1962 Heritage...
Dallas Morning News Founders Properties has sold a 114,000-square-foot industrial building at 780 Shiloh Road in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The seller was an unidentified California investor CBRE brokered the...
Dallas Morning News A real estate partnership represented by Gildenson Real Estate has bought One Legacy Circle, an eight-story office building with more than 214,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Franklin Street Partners sold the...