Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayrock Capital has paid $2398 million, or $187,500/room, for the 128-room Wyndham Garden Long Island City hotel in Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property, at 44-29 9th Ave, from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp, or CRC, has paid $110 million, or $37671/sf, for South Coast Collection, a 292,000-square-foot retail center in Costa Mesa, Calif The Baltimore investment manager purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment firm led by out-of-state businessman Robert Sarver has bought the 22 million-square-foot CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Sarver, who at...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has paid $161 million, or $370,967/unit, for the 434-unit Zia Sunnyside Apartments in Denver The San Antonio developer purchased the property from Confluence Cos in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop Hamblin...
Charlotte Business Journal Clear Path Asset Management has paid $105 million, or about $19444/sf, for four buildings in the Park at Monroe mixed-use development in Monroe, NC, about 21 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Durham, NC, company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal KMD Hospitality Management has bought two neighboring hotels with a combined 177 rooms in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Oldsmar, Fla, for $2475 million, or about $139,831/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the properties...
Charlotte Business Journal Asana Partners has paid $1104 million, or about $42462/sf, for Cotswold Village, a 260,000-square-foot retail property in Charlotte, NC The local developer purchased the shopping center from SITE Centers Inc, a Beachwood,...
Charlotte Business Journal The $149 million loan against the Carolina Place Mall in suburban Charlotte, NC, has been transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors due to imminent default The loan, which was paid down from its original...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $2075 million, or $17811/sf, for the 116,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 12200 Rock Creek Road in Auburn, Calif The seller could not yet be learned The property was built in 2009 on a 92-acre site...