The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of mortgage financing against Midtown West, with 151,845 square feet of office space in the Midtown Tampa section of Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Highwood...
Mesa West Capital has provided $34 million of financing to help fund Matan Cos’ acquisition of two industrial buildings with 321,646 square feet within the Deepwater Industrial Park in Richmond, Va Matan, of Frederick, Md, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $164 billion of multifamily mortgages during the third quarter, up from the $151 billion it funded during the second quarter and the $159 billion it funded a year ago The latest quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Short-notice move-outs continue to impact Camden Property Trust, pushing the Houston apartment REIT’s occupancy rate to 949 percent in October from 956 percent in the third quarter Occupancy in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The classification of a large securitized multifamily loan as nonperforming in October drove a 507 percent increase in the volume of delinquency in the CMBS universe to $2791 billion, according to Trepp Inc...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Bloomberg Ares Management Corp has raised $66 billion of equity commitments for its Pathfinder Fund II, which will target investments in bank loans, including those against credit cards, real estate and automobiles The New York investment manager is...
Affinius Capital and Bank OZK have provided $102 million of financing for the development of the second phase of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ Affinius took down a junior portion of the loan, while Bank OZK...