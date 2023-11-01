Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Luzzatto Co has defaulted on a $48 million loan against the 57,000-square-foot office property at 3101 West Exposition Blvd in Los Angeles The local private equity firm failed to pay off the financing at its August maturity TerraCotta...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of mortgage financing against Midtown West, with 151,845 square feet of office space in the Midtown Tampa section of Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Highwood...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $164 billion of multifamily mortgages during the third quarter, up from the $151 billion it funded during the second quarter and the $159 billion it funded a year ago The latest quarter...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Bloomberg Ares Management Corp has raised $66 billion of equity commitments for its Pathfinder Fund II, which will target investments in bank loans, including those against credit cards, real estate and automobiles The New York investment manager is...
Affinius Capital and Bank OZK have provided $102 million of financing for the development of the second phase of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ Affinius took down a junior portion of the loan, while Bank OZK...
PCCP LLC has provided $2523 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of FRED310, a 37 million-square-foot industrial property in Fredrickson, Wash Eastdil Secured arranged the financing The property is being developed by a...
The Real Deal NewMark Merrill has paid $35 million for two retail centers with a combined 185,932 square feet in Chicago The Calabasas, Calif, company paid $24 million, or $18377/sf, for Pulaski Promenade, with 130,600 sf at 4136 South Pulaski Road;...