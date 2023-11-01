Log In or Subscribe to read more
The former Corporate Office Properties Trust, which in September had rebranded itself as COPT Defense Properties, is gearing up to rid itself of six office properties and land with 214 million square feet It estimated their value at $311 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
Commercial Property Executive US Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease at the company’s headquarters, the 935,651-sf US Bancorp Center office property in Minneapolis The bank holding company was represented by JLL, while the owner...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The classification of a large securitized multifamily loan as nonperforming in October drove a 507 percent increase in the volume of delinquency in the CMBS universe to $2791 billion, according to Trepp Inc...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SITE Centers Corp is planning to spin off its convenience, or unanchored, retail properties into a new REIT, Curbline Properties Curbline would own 61 properties with 21 million square feet that are 962...
Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, among the grand-daddies of the non-traded REIT business, has launched capital-raising for IPC Alternative Real Estate Income Trust Inc, through which it is aiming to raise up to $125 billion It will target...
Realty Income Corp has agreed to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc in a deal valued at $92 billion, further cementing its position as the behemoth of the net-lease REIT sector The San Diego REIT will issue 0762 of its shares for every outstanding...
The Real Deal OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, has agreed to sublease 486,600 square feet of office space at 1455 and 1515 3rd St in San Francisco The tech company is taking the space from Uber, which had offered it for sublease in May...
Rentvcom Fox Factory Inc has agreed to fully lease the 112,000-square-foot industrial property at 2335 West Corporate Center Drive in Phoenix The developer and manufacturer of performance products was represented by DAUM Commercial Real Estate...