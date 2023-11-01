Log In or Subscribe to read more
The former Corporate Office Properties Trust, which in September had rebranded itself as COPT Defense Properties, is gearing up to rid itself of six office properties and land with 214 million square feet It estimated their value at $311 million,...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayrock Capital has paid $2398 million, or $187,500/room, for the 128-room Wyndham Garden Long Island City hotel in Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property, at 44-29 9th Ave, from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp, or CRC, has paid $110 million, or $37671/sf, for South Coast Collection, a 292,000-square-foot retail center in Costa Mesa, Calif The Baltimore investment manager purchased the...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has paid $161 million, or $370,967/unit, for the 434-unit Zia Sunnyside Apartments in Denver The San Antonio developer purchased the property from Confluence Cos in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop Hamblin...
Charlotte Business Journal Clear Path Asset Management has paid $105 million, or about $19444/sf, for four buildings in the Park at Monroe mixed-use development in Monroe, NC, about 21 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Durham, NC, company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal KMD Hospitality Management has bought two neighboring hotels with a combined 177 rooms in the Tampa, Fla, suburb of Oldsmar, Fla, for $2475 million, or about $139,831/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the properties...
Charlotte Business Journal Asana Partners has paid $1104 million, or about $42462/sf, for Cotswold Village, a 260,000-square-foot retail property in Charlotte, NC The local developer purchased the shopping center from SITE Centers Inc, a Beachwood,...
Charlotte Business Journal The $149 million loan against the Carolina Place Mall in suburban Charlotte, NC, has been transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors due to imminent default The loan, which was paid down from its original...