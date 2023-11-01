Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Short-notice move-outs continue to impact Camden Property Trust, pushing the Houston apartment REIT’s occupancy rate to 949 percent in October from 956 percent in the third quarter Occupancy in last...
The Real Deal OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, has agreed to sublease 486,600 square feet of office space at 1455 and 1515 3rd St in San Francisco The tech company is taking the space from Uber, which had offered it for sublease in May...
Rentvcom Fox Factory Inc has agreed to fully lease the 112,000-square-foot industrial property at 2335 West Corporate Center Drive in Phoenix The developer and manufacturer of performance products was represented by DAUM Commercial Real Estate...
REJournalscom A venture of Opus Group and Balboa Real Estate Partners has opened Darby at Briarcliff, a 255-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Balboa, of Bonsall, Calif, built the property at 1600 NW 38th St...
ConnectCRE Kennedy Wilson and an unnamed national insurance company have provided $100 million of financing for the construction of Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment property in Skokie, Ill A venture of Tucker Development of Chicago and...
REJournalscom A venture of Capital Partners and Eagle Realty Group has paid $885 million, or $9399/unit, for eight industrial properties with 941,564 square feet in Fridley, Eagan and Brooklyn Center, Minn Capital Partners, of Cincinnati, and Eagles...
Houston Business Journal Baker Hughes has leased 130,000 square feet of space at Energy Center II, a 305,585-sf office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local energy technology and oil field servicing company completed moving into the...
The Real Deal Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is offering for sale the 752-room Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago hotel The Bethesda, MD, REIT has hired JLL to market the property at 909 North Michigan Ave It comes to market without an asking price, but...
Puget Sound Business Journal Tesla Inc has agreed to fully lease the 115,000-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in Renton, Wash The electric car manufacturer is taking the space from Elion Partners of Miami The property was built in...