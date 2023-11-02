Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REBusiness Online UNLMTD Real Estate has begun work on Fiat House, a 300-unit apartment property at 2100 North Central Road in Fort Lee, NJ Units at the property will have up to two bedrooms each The property will include 30,000 square feet of...
Bank OZK has provided $78 million of financing for the construction of Navona, a 400-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Canyon Partners Real Estate is developing the property at the southeast corner...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Commercial Property Executive US Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease at the company’s headquarters, the 935,651-sf US Bancorp Center office property in Minneapolis The bank holding company was represented by JLL, while the owner...