Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily has sold Eden West, a 212-unit apartment property in Tamarac, Fla, for $73 million, or about $344,340/unit CaraCo Group of Cos, a Kingston, Ontario,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $2495 million of mortgage financing to help fund the $38 million, or $12542/sf, purchase of the 302,989-square-foot Arizona Republic Distribution Center in Phoenix As reported,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Bank have provided $215 million of mortgage financing against the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, allowing the property’s owner to pay...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...