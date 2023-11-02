Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Dallas Morning News A venture of American Realty Advisors and DLC Management has brought to the sales market the Village at Allen, with more than 850,000 square feet of retail space in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas Eastdil Secured is marketing...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REBusiness Online UNLMTD Real Estate has begun work on Fiat House, a 300-unit apartment property at 2100 North Central Road in Fort Lee, NJ Units at the property will have up to two bedrooms each The property will include 30,000 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been tapped to market for sale Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas Pillarstone Capital REIT of Houston owns the 12-story property,...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a replacement for the now-expired J-51 tax-exemption program The latest legislation, dubbed the Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program, provides tax abatements for...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $58 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a parking lot site known as Harborside 4 in Jersey City, NJ The property was purchased by a venture of the Related Cos and Panepinto...
Bloomberg Ares Management Corp has raised $66 billion of equity commitments for its Pathfinder Fund II, which will target investments in bank loans, including those against credit cards, real estate and automobiles The New York investment manager is...
Miami Living Basis Industrial has opened an 806-unit self-storage property at 5 Resnik Road in Plymouth, Mass The 110,000-square-foot property will be operated by Public Storage of Glendale, Calif Work on it began in March 2022 Basis Industrial is...