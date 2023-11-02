Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...
Dallas Morning News A venture of American Realty Advisors and DLC Management has brought to the sales market the Village at Allen, with more than 850,000 square feet of retail space in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas Eastdil Secured is marketing...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
The Real Deal Columbia Property Trust is looking to sell the 205,000-square-foot office property at 101 Franklin St in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan The New York company, a unit of Pacific Investment Management Co, has hired Newmark to...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment firm led by out-of-state businessman Robert Sarver has bought the 22 million-square-foot CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Sarver, who at...
San Antonio Business Journal A partnership led by The NRP Group has broken ground on the Aviator 1518 Apartments, a 300-unit affordable-housing complex in the San Antonio suburb of Schertz, Texas The Cleveland developer is teaming with the Schertz...
Dallas Morning News High Street Logistics Properties has bought the three-building Mansfield Urban Industrial Park in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price Longbow Interests of Dallas sold the 267,622-square-foot property at 1960-1962 Heritage...