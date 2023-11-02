Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...
Commercial Property Executive US Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease at the company’s headquarters, the 935,651-sf US Bancorp Center office property in Minneapolis The bank holding company was represented by JLL, while the owner...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Short-notice move-outs continue to impact Camden Property Trust, pushing the Houston apartment REIT’s occupancy rate to 949 percent in October from 956 percent in the third quarter Occupancy in last...
The Real Deal OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, has agreed to sublease 486,600 square feet of office space at 1455 and 1515 3rd St in San Francisco The tech company is taking the space from Uber, which had offered it for sublease in May...
Rentvcom Fox Factory Inc has agreed to fully lease the 112,000-square-foot industrial property at 2335 West Corporate Center Drive in Phoenix The developer and manufacturer of performance products was represented by DAUM Commercial Real Estate...
Houston Business Journal Baker Hughes has leased 130,000 square feet of space at Energy Center II, a 305,585-sf office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local energy technology and oil field servicing company completed moving into the...