Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REBusiness Online UNLMTD Real Estate has begun work on Fiat House, a 300-unit apartment property at 2100 North Central Road in Fort Lee, NJ Units at the property will have up to two bedrooms each The property will include 30,000 square feet of...
The Real Deal Columbia Property Trust is looking to sell the 205,000-square-foot office property at 101 Franklin St in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan The New York company, a unit of Pacific Investment Management Co, has hired Newmark to...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $58 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a parking lot site known as Harborside 4 in Jersey City, NJ The property was purchased by a venture of the Related Cos and Panepinto...
New York's Local Law 97, a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2019 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio, goes into effect next year and its compliance requirements are expected to cause headaches for property owners and lenders The law's aim...
Bloomberg Ares Management Corp has raised $66 billion of equity commitments for its Pathfinder Fund II, which will target investments in bank loans, including those against credit cards, real estate and automobiles The New York investment manager is...
Miami Living Basis Industrial has opened an 806-unit self-storage property at 5 Resnik Road in Plymouth, Mass The 110,000-square-foot property will be operated by Public Storage of Glendale, Calif Work on it began in March 2022 Basis Industrial is...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has negotiated a five-year term extension of the $12 billion loan against the 18-million-square-foot office building at 1285 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment manager had acquired the building, between 51st and...