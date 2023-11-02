Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
REBusiness Online Space Investment Partners has paid $26 million, or $42981/sf, for Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a 60,492-square-foot retail center in Encinitas, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from West Village, which was...
A venture of a Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund and Saxum Real Estate was the buyer of the 122 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in East Hanover, NJ, from Urban Edge Properties As reported, Urban Edge had sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vanbarton Group is said to have struck a deal to sell the 114,451-square-foot office property at 115 Sansome St in San Francisco for about $3067 million, or $268/sf The buyer could not be identified...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Demetree Real Estate Services has bought the 103,493-square-foot Plaza at Hannibal Square mixed-use property near downtown Winter Park, Fla, for $206 million, or about $19905/sf An affiliate of Owens Realty...
San Francisco Business Times CrossHarbor Capital Partners has taken control of the 100,000-square-foot office property at 55 New Montgomery St in San Francisco after winning the property’s foreclosure auction with a $15 million bid The Boston...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by South Florida attorney Javier Banos Machado has paid $293 million, or about $207,801/unit, for the 141-unit Covenant Palms affordable-housing complex in Miami The Coconut Grove, Fla, company...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily has sold Eden West, a 212-unit apartment property in Tamarac, Fla, for $73 million, or about $344,340/unit CaraCo Group of Cos, a Kingston, Ontario,...