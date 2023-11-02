Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...
Only 276 apartment properties with 3,852 units in New York City changed hands for a total of $155 billion during the third quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's a 58 percent decline from a year ago, when $365 billion of apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Graphite Bio has agreed to pay $367 million to terminate its lease for 85,165 square feet of office space at the 141,000-sf Nexus on Grand office and lab property in San Francisco The gene therapy company...
The former Corporate Office Properties Trust, which in September had rebranded itself as COPT Defense Properties, is gearing up to rid itself of six office properties and land with 214 million square feet It estimated their value at $311 million,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $13 billion of loans against apartment properties during the second quarter, bringing its lending volume for the year so far to $32 billion That would compare with $14 billion of funding...
Commercial Property Executive US Bancorp has renewed its 447,000-square-foot lease at the company’s headquarters, the 935,651-sf US Bancorp Center office property in Minneapolis The bank holding company was represented by JLL, while the owner...