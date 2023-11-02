Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REJournalscom Keystone Construction Co has broken ground on a 131,000-square-foot industrial property within the Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at 18110 Chesterfield Airport Road,...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a replacement for the now-expired J-51 tax-exemption program The latest legislation, dubbed the Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program, provides tax abatements for...
The Real Deal Columbia Property Trust is looking to sell the 205,000-square-foot office property at 101 Franklin St in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan The New York company, a unit of Pacific Investment Management Co, has hired Newmark to...
Bank OZK has provided $78 million of financing for the construction of Navona, a 400-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Canyon Partners Real Estate is developing the property at the southeast corner...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...