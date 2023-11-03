Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...
Dallas Morning News A venture of American Realty Advisors and DLC Management has brought to the sales market the Village at Allen, with more than 850,000 square feet of retail space in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas Eastdil Secured is marketing...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily has sold Eden West, a 212-unit apartment property in Tamarac, Fla, for $73 million, or about $344,340/unit CaraCo Group of Cos, a Kingston, Ontario,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $2495 million of mortgage financing to help fund the $38 million, or $12542/sf, purchase of the 302,989-square-foot Arizona Republic Distribution Center in Phoenix As reported,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Bank have provided $215 million of mortgage financing against the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, allowing the property’s owner to pay...
Berkadia has provided $36 million of short-term financing against the 276-unit Pointe Grand Macon, a recently completed apartment property in Macon, Ga The two-year loan, which Berkadia had funded through its proprietary lending program, allowed the...