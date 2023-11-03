Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of American Realty Advisors and DLC Management has brought to the sales market the Village at Allen, with more than 850,000 square feet of retail space in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas Eastdil Secured is marketing...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group had among its most-active quarters, in terms of leasing, ever, signing 970 deals for 43 million square feet That brought its leasing activity for the year so far to 3,500 deals totaling...
Dallas Morning News Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit has been tapped to market for sale Uptown Tower, a 253,561-square-foot office building in Dallas Pillarstone Capital REIT of Houston owns the 12-story property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Graphite Bio has agreed to pay $367 million to terminate its lease for 85,165 square feet of office space at the 141,000-sf Nexus on Grand office and lab property in San Francisco The gene therapy company...
Dallas Morning News Constellation Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in March on a four-building business park with more than 566,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas The industrial property will be built off Ira Woods Avenue, west of State...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment firm led by out-of-state businessman Robert Sarver has bought the 22 million-square-foot CityLine office complex in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Sarver, who at...