Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
REBusiness Online Space Investment Partners has paid $26 million, or $42981/sf, for Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a 60,492-square-foot retail center in Encinitas, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from West Village, which was...
A venture of a Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund and Saxum Real Estate was the buyer of the 122 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in East Hanover, NJ, from Urban Edge Properties As reported, Urban Edge had sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vanbarton Group is said to have struck a deal to sell the 114,451-square-foot office property at 115 Sansome St in San Francisco for about $3067 million, or $268/sf The buyer could not be identified...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Demetree Real Estate Services has bought the 103,493-square-foot Plaza at Hannibal Square mixed-use property near downtown Winter Park, Fla, for $206 million, or about $19905/sf An affiliate of Owens Realty...
San Francisco Business Times CrossHarbor Capital Partners has taken control of the 100,000-square-foot office property at 55 New Montgomery St in San Francisco after winning the property’s foreclosure auction with a $15 million bid The Boston...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by South Florida attorney Javier Banos Machado has paid $293 million, or about $207,801/unit, for the 141-unit Covenant Palms affordable-housing complex in Miami The Coconut Grove, Fla, company...