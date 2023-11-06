Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Bank Hapoalim of Israel has provided $48 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction in North Miami Horizon Group of New York is developing the property on a...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Progressive Capital Group has bought a 36-acre development site at 11731 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Fla, where it plans to build a student-housing property The Winter Park, Fla, company paid $72 million...
Dallas Morning News Goldenrod Cos will start work in March on the first of two mixed-use buildings its planning for Fort Worth, Texas The building, One University, will stand nine stores and is going up across from the Modern Art Museum of Fort...
The Real Deal Silverman Group is planning to build The Ridge at Talcott Mountain South, a 600-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Simsbury, Conn The property, at 200 Hopmeadow St, will have 488 one- and two-bedroom flats as well...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has started work on Davidson 85, a 146,635-square-foot industrial building in Kannapolis, NC The property is being built on a 128-acre site at 5418 Davidson Highway, about 21 miles northeast of...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REJournalscom Keystone Construction Co has broken ground on a 131,000-square-foot industrial property within the Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at 18110 Chesterfield Airport Road,...