Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has bought two shopping centers in the Tampa, Fla, area for $629 million The Lakeland, Fla, grocery store chain bought the properties from SITE Centers Inc, a Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT It paid...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Bozzuto and Echo Realty has completed the redevelopment of the retail property at 400 Swedesford Road in Berwyn, Pa, into the 250-unit Ember at Berwyn Apartments Echo Realty, of Pittsburgh, had owned the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Progressive Capital Group has bought a 36-acre development site at 11731 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Fla, where it plans to build a student-housing property The Winter Park, Fla, company paid $72 million...
Dallas Morning News Goldenrod Cos will start work in March on the first of two mixed-use buildings its planning for Fort Worth, Texas The building, One University, will stand nine stores and is going up across from the Modern Art Museum of Fort...
The Real Deal Silverman Group is planning to build The Ridge at Talcott Mountain South, a 600-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Simsbury, Conn The property, at 200 Hopmeadow St, will have 488 one- and two-bedroom flats as well...
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...