Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
JLL Capital Markets had arranged the $215 million mortgage that JPMorgan Chase Bank, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Bank had provided against the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel As reported, the five-year loan carries an...
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...
Commercial Property Executive Viking Partners has paid $311 million, or $13759/sf, for Randall Square, a 226,029-square-foot shopping mall in Geneva, Ill The Cincinnati investment management firm purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily has sold Eden West, a 212-unit apartment property in Tamarac, Fla, for $73 million, or about $344,340/unit CaraCo Group of Cos, a Kingston, Ontario,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $2495 million of mortgage financing to help fund the $38 million, or $12542/sf, purchase of the 302,989-square-foot Arizona Republic Distribution Center in Phoenix As reported,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Bank have provided $215 million of mortgage financing against the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, allowing the property’s owner to pay...
Berkadia has provided $36 million of short-term financing against the 276-unit Pointe Grand Macon, a recently completed apartment property in Macon, Ga The two-year loan, which Berkadia had funded through its proprietary lending program, allowed the...