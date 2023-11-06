Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Bank Hapoalim of Israel has provided $48 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction in North Miami Horizon Group of New York is developing the property on a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Progressive Capital Group has bought a 36-acre development site at 11731 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Fla, where it plans to build a student-housing property The Winter Park, Fla, company paid $72 million...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group has sold a 218,000-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the DFW Point35 business park in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer and investor sold the property, at 2201 Stonemont...
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc expects a growing volume of opportunities to buy recently developed properties as their builders face financing pressures For example, the REIT recently paid $10239 million for a property in Phoenix that was...
Multi-Housing News Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada has paid $256 million, or $400,000/unit, for Cyrene at Estrella, a single-family rental property with 64 units in Goodyear, Ariz The Waterloo, Ontario, company purchased the property from Curve...
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...