Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has bought two shopping centers in the Tampa, Fla, area for $629 million The Lakeland, Fla, grocery store chain bought the properties from SITE Centers Inc, a Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT It paid...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group has sold a 218,000-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the DFW Point35 business park in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer and investor sold the property, at 2201 Stonemont...
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc expects a growing volume of opportunities to buy recently developed properties as their builders face financing pressures For example, the REIT recently paid $10239 million for a property in Phoenix that was...
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
REBusiness Online Space Investment Partners has paid $26 million, or $42981/sf, for Rancho Santa Fe Plaza, a 60,492-square-foot retail center in Encinitas, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from West Village, which was...
A venture of a Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund and Saxum Real Estate was the buyer of the 122 million-square-foot portfolio of industrial properties in East Hanover, NJ, from Urban Edge Properties As reported, Urban Edge had sold the...