South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Publix Super Markets Inc has bought two shopping centers in the Tampa, Fla, area for $629 million The Lakeland, Fla, grocery store chain bought the properties from SITE Centers Inc, a Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT It paid...
Dallas Morning News Goldenrod Cos will start work in March on the first of two mixed-use buildings its planning for Fort Worth, Texas The building, One University, will stand nine stores and is going up across from the Modern Art Museum of Fort...
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc expects a growing volume of opportunities to buy recently developed properties as their builders face financing pressures For example, the REIT recently paid $10239 million for a property in Phoenix that was...
Multi-Housing News Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada has paid $256 million, or $400,000/unit, for Cyrene at Estrella, a single-family rental property with 64 units in Goodyear, Ariz The Waterloo, Ontario, company purchased the property from Curve...
Charlotte Business Journal Continental Realty Corp has bought the 1010 Dilworth Apartments, a 184-unit property in Charlotte, NC, for $519 million, or about $282,065/unit The Baltimore investment manager purchased the five-story property, at 1010...
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...