South Florida Business Journal Bank Hapoalim of Israel has provided $48 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction in North Miami Horizon Group of New York is developing the property on a...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Bozzuto and Echo Realty has completed the redevelopment of the retail property at 400 Swedesford Road in Berwyn, Pa, into the 250-unit Ember at Berwyn Apartments Echo Realty, of Pittsburgh, had owned the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Progressive Capital Group has bought a 36-acre development site at 11731 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Fla, where it plans to build a student-housing property The Winter Park, Fla, company paid $72 million...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group has sold a 218,000-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the DFW Point35 business park in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer and investor sold the property, at 2201 Stonemont...
The Real Deal Silverman Group is planning to build The Ridge at Talcott Mountain South, a 600-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Simsbury, Conn The property, at 200 Hopmeadow St, will have 488 one- and two-bedroom flats as well...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Simpson Housing and Woodfield Development Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing for a 299-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Comerica Bank provided the loan The project is being built at...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...
San Antonio Business Journal The parent company of Ross Dress for Less has signed a lease for 152,000 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio Ross Stores Inc of Dublin, Calif, is taking its space at the North Point Business Park at 7230 North...