Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Logos Missions Inc has acquired Plaza Tower, a 191,939-square-foot office property in Cerritos, Calif, about 18 miles northwest of Los Angeles The purchase price could not yet be learned The Northbrook, Ill, company...
Charlotte Business Journal Perkins Funds has paid $15 million, or about $13685/sf, for the 109,609-square-foot Three Water Ridge office property in Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, real estate investment firm purchased the five-story property from AEW...
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
BestStockscom A venture of Trammell Crow Residential and MG Properties Group has sold Enclave at Warner Center, a 241-unit apartment property in Woodland Hills, Calif, for $10665 million, or $442,531/unit The buyer could not yet be identified...
Rentvcom Torani has agreed to pre-lease the 202,000-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 1919 Williams St in San Leandro, Calif The manufacturer of flavoring products was represented by CBRE, while the owner of the...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management has paid $41 million, or $75758/sf, for Overlook at Oakbrook, a 54,120-square-foot retail center in Oak Brook, Ill The Parsippany, NJ, investment manager purchased the property from GW Properties in a deal...
An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to pay $775 million for a portfolio of seven data centers leased to Cyxtera Technologies The Toronto investment manager is buying the properties from several landlords, including Digital Realty...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 479,000-square-foot industrial property within the Scannell Logistics Park in Salem, Ore The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Logistics Road and north of Turner Road...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by David Rabbani has bought the 102,913-square-foot warehouse property at 6801 West Sunrise Blvd in Plantation, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $29005/sf Rabbani, head of Prescription Technologies of...