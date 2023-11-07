Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...
Orlando Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building an affordable-housing property with 131 units in Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a 463-acre development site at 10 and 30 South Ivey Lane, west of Camping World...
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
Orlando Business Journal Rore Investing is marketing for sale the 242-room Quality Inn hotel in Orlando, Fla The two-story property, at 5858 International Drive, is just south of the Universal Orlando Resort theme park It was built in 1973 and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The New York State Supreme Court for the County of New York has dismissed a challenge to Local Law 97, which goes into effect next year and requires that property owners in New York City meet what they had...
Charlotte Business Journal Perkins Funds has paid $15 million, or about $13685/sf, for the 109,609-square-foot Three Water Ridge office property in Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, real estate investment firm purchased the five-story property from AEW...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development Partners has formed a partnership with local public broadcasting station KERA to construct a mixed-use project north of downtown Dallas The development, dubbed Chalk Hill, is being planned for a 24-acre...
Dallas Morning News A venture of local firms Pacific Elm Properties and KDC has broken ground on a 30-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The 500,000-square-foot property is being built at Harwood Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway,...