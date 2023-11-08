Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...
Orlando Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building an affordable-housing property with 131 units in Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a 463-acre development site at 10 and 30 South Ivey Lane, west of Camping World...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The New York State Supreme Court for the County of New York has dismissed a challenge to Local Law 97, which goes into effect next year and requires that property owners in New York City meet what they had...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development Partners has formed a partnership with local public broadcasting station KERA to construct a mixed-use project north of downtown Dallas The development, dubbed Chalk Hill, is being planned for a 24-acre...
Dallas Morning News A venture of local firms Pacific Elm Properties and KDC has broken ground on a 30-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The 500,000-square-foot property is being built at Harwood Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway,...
Houston Business Journal Fidelis Realty Partners has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 113-acre site in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Austin-based developer submitted its proposal to the Hutto City Council late...
Crain’s New York Business Avana Capital has filed to foreclose against the $188 million loan that is backed by the 65-room Bogart by LuxUrban hotel in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Avana, of Peoria, Ariz, had provided the loan...