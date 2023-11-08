Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
The Real Deal WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and, as a result, has given up on 40 of its office leases in New York City The coworking company has abandoned leases at such properties as 81 Prospect St in Brooklyn, NY, and 980...
The Real Deal Silverman Group is planning to build The Ridge at Talcott Mountain South, a 600-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Simsbury, Conn The property, at 200 Hopmeadow St, will have 488 one- and two-bedroom flats as well...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Planning Commission has approved Douglaston Development’s plan to construct a 279-unit apartment property in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx, NY The building, at 2852-2866 Webster...
San Francisco Business Times CrossHarbor Capital Partners has taken control of the 100,000-square-foot office property at 55 New Montgomery St in San Francisco after winning the property’s foreclosure auction with a $15 million bid The Boston...
ConnectCRE Callahan Construction Managers has completed construction of two seniors-housing properties with a total of 191 units in Natick and Millis, Mass The properties are the 86-unit Anthology of Natick at 119 East Central St, and the 105-unit...
REBusiness Online UNLMTD Real Estate has begun work on Fiat House, a 300-unit apartment property at 2100 North Central Road in Fort Lee, NJ Units at the property will have up to two bedrooms each The property will include 30,000 square feet of...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a replacement for the now-expired J-51 tax-exemption program The latest legislation, dubbed the Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program, provides tax abatements for...