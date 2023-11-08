Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Pinnacle Exhibits has agreed to fully lease the 85,000-square-foot industrial building at the Butterfield 5 Tech Park in Morgan Hill, Calif The marketing agency is taking the space from Invesco Pinnacle will be moving to the property...
Boston Properties has signed leases for 27 million square feet of office space through the first nine months of the year and has another 12 million sf in its pipeline, putting it well on its way to topping its 3 million-sf target for the year...
The Real Deal WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and, as a result, has given up on 40 of its office leases in New York City The coworking company has abandoned leases at such properties as 81 Prospect St in Brooklyn, NY, and 980...
Rentvcom Torani has agreed to pre-lease the 202,000-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 1919 Williams St in San Leandro, Calif The manufacturer of flavoring products was represented by CBRE, while the owner of the...
Crain’s New York Business The 12-million-square-foot 32 Sixth Ave in Manhattan’s Tribeca section is now 38 percent vacant after two of its largest tenants downsized their space at the office building Dentsu Holdings USA and CenturyLink...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Bozzuto and Echo Realty has completed the redevelopment of the retail property at 400 Swedesford Road in Berwyn, Pa, into the 250-unit Ember at Berwyn Apartments Echo Realty, of Pittsburgh, had owned the...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group has sold a 218,000-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the DFW Point35 business park in North Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta developer and investor sold the property, at 2201 Stonemont...
The Real Deal Adobe is offering 155,000 square feet of office space for sublease at the 417,000-sf South Building in San Francisco The software firm hired Colliers to market the space at 100 Hooper St Kilroy Realty Corp owns the property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Daikin Industries Ltd has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial property in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Japanese-based air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer is leasing the...