Commercial Property Executive Logos Missions Inc has acquired Plaza Tower, a 191,939-square-foot office property in Cerritos, Calif, about 18 miles northwest of Los Angeles The purchase price could not yet be learned The Northbrook, Ill, company...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has renewed a pair of leases for a total of 348,000 square feet at two properties owned by JBG Smith at the National Landing office complex in the Crystal City section of Arlington, Va The online retail...
BestStockscom A venture of Trammell Crow Residential and MG Properties Group has sold Enclave at Warner Center, a 241-unit apartment property in Woodland Hills, Calif, for $10665 million, or $442,531/unit The buyer could not yet be identified...
Boston Properties has signed leases for 27 million square feet of office space through the first nine months of the year and has another 12 million sf in its pipeline, putting it well on its way to topping its 3 million-sf target for the year...
The Real Deal WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and, as a result, has given up on 40 of its office leases in New York City The coworking company has abandoned leases at such properties as 81 Prospect St in Brooklyn, NY, and 980...
Rentvcom First Citizens Bank has paid $185 million, or $55723/sf, for the 33,200-square-foot office property at 2606 116th Ave NW in Bellevue, Wash The Raleigh, NC, bank purchased the property from Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, which had...
Rentvcom Torani has agreed to pre-lease the 202,000-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 1919 Williams St in San Leandro, Calif The manufacturer of flavoring products was represented by CBRE, while the owner of the...
Crain’s New York Business The 12-million-square-foot 32 Sixth Ave in Manhattan’s Tribeca section is now 38 percent vacant after two of its largest tenants downsized their space at the office building Dentsu Holdings USA and CenturyLink...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management has paid $41 million, or $75758/sf, for Overlook at Oakbrook, a 54,120-square-foot retail center in Oak Brook, Ill The Parsippany, NJ, investment manager purchased the property from GW Properties in a deal...