Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has notified its Optigo lenders, those that originate multifamily loans that are then sold to the housing-finance agency, to temporarily halt accepting loans arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has provided $193 million of Fannie Mae financing against Harmony at Hurley Farms, a 128-unit apartment property in Tolleson, Ariz Marcus & Millichap arranged the five-year loan,...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $47 million of financing for the construction of Freestone on Main, a 121-unit apartment property in downtown Bozeman, Mont The financing includes a $32 million construction loan from a regional bank that has a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Invescorp has paid $897 million, or about $366,122/unit, for the 245-unit West 22 student-housing property in Kennesaw, Ga, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta The investment management giant purchased the...
JLL Capital Markets had arranged the $215 million mortgage that JPMorgan Chase Bank, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Bank had provided against the 1,408-room Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel As reported, the five-year loan carries an...
MF1 Capital has provided $101 million of short-term mortgage financing against the recently completed 420-unit Kenect Nashville apartment/coworking property in midtown Nashville, Tenn The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets It allowed the...
SL Green Realty Corp is gearing up to move into the opportunistic lending business in a big way The New York REIT, which has consistently originated subordinate loans and preferred equity investments, hopes to do as much as $3 billion of volume...
Dallas Morning News The securitized debt against the 108 million-square-foot Colonnade office complex in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, has been transferred to special servicer Midland Loan Services as the borrower defaulted on its mezzanine...