Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...
Orlando Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building an affordable-housing property with 131 units in Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a 463-acre development site at 10 and 30 South Ivey Lane, west of Camping World...
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...
Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc is looking to take advantage of the relative void in the construction-lending business by building up its loan origination capabilities It grabbed a toehold in the business earlier this year when it acquired a $41 billion...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development Partners has formed a partnership with local public broadcasting station KERA to construct a mixed-use project north of downtown Dallas The development, dubbed Chalk Hill, is being planned for a 24-acre...
Dallas Morning News A venture of local firms Pacific Elm Properties and KDC has broken ground on a 30-story office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The 500,000-square-foot property is being built at Harwood Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway,...
Houston Business Journal Fidelis Realty Partners has proposed building a mixed-use project on a 113-acre site in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Austin-based developer submitted its proposal to the Hutto City Council late...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $47 million of financing for the construction of Freestone on Main, a 121-unit apartment property in downtown Bozeman, Mont The financing includes a $32 million construction loan from a regional bank that has a...