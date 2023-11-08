Log In or Subscribe to read more
RPT Realty, a New York shopping center REIT, has formed a venture that over the next three years aims to acquire $13 billion of single-tenant retail properties that are net-leased to their tenants The venture plans to invest $470 million of equity...
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an abrupt halt to the churn, or turnover, in the loan portfolios held by mortgage REITs and other alternative lenders While interest rates are at historically low levels, which typically would result in...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has issued $300 million of five-year senior secured notes with a coupon of 6375 percent The Orlando, Fla, REIT used some of the proceeds from the private offering, which priced at par, to repay about $194 million...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc on Wednesday became current on the missed debt-service payments against $11 billion of unsecured debt it carries It used cash on hand to make the $304 million of payments it had...
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp has increased its cash position to $830 million from $358 million at the end of March It's also increased the volume of assets on its balance sheet that are unencumbered by debt to $26...
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has paid down and consolidated the repurchase agreements that it uses to finance its CMBS investments The mortgage REIT said that it had met all margin calls on the repo agreements it used to finance the $2527 million...
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has drawn the remaining $650 million of a $1 billion credit facility, increasing its cash on hand to $132 billion as it positions itself to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic The Tysons, Va, REIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Barry Sternlicht, co-founder and chairman of Starwood Capital Group, said mark-to-market rules, which have a cascading affect on asset values, ought to be suspended In an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box...