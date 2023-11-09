Log In or Subscribe to read more
Santander Bank has led an $86 million loan for the construction of the 456-unit Lumara apartment property in Phoenix Santander teamed on the credit with Alerus Financial Corp of Grand Forks, ND The property is being developed at 24255 North 19th...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
Orlando Business Journal TD Bank has provided $50 million of construction financing for Aperture, a 204-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla A division of Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, and The Davis Cos of Boston is building the...
Multi-Housing News Eastman Residential has paid $284 million, or about $189,333/unit, for Bellamy Coastal, a 150-unit student-housing property in Conway, SC The multifamily arm of Eastman Cos of Livingston, NJ, purchased the property from Mallory...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Investment and Hillcrest Finance have provided $78 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties with 631,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Mass The portfolio,...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Capital is said to have provided $100 million of additional financing against the fee interest in, or ground beneath, the Carnegie House, a 323-unit cooperative apartment property at 100 West 57th St in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has notified its Optigo lenders, those that originate multifamily loans that are then sold to the housing-finance agency, to temporarily halt accepting loans arranged by Meridian Capital Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has provided $193 million of Fannie Mae financing against Harmony at Hurley Farms, a 128-unit apartment property in Tolleson, Ariz Marcus & Millichap arranged the five-year loan,...