Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity declined by 7 percent in the third quarter when compared with the second and 49 percent from a year ago, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers...
Commercial Observer Tide Realty Capital has paid $483 million, or $6505/sf, for Reisterstown Road Plaza, a 742,573-square-foot shopping center in Baltimore The local investment manager purchased the property, at 6500 Reisterstown Road, from Kite...
Commercial Observer VHC Health has paid $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot office building at 3601 Eisenhower Ave in Alexandria, Va The Arlington, Va, healthcare company, the former Virginia Hospital Center, bought the property...
Santander Bank has led an $86 million loan for the construction of the 456-unit Lumara apartment property in Phoenix Santander teamed on the credit with Alerus Financial Corp of Grand Forks, ND The property is being developed at 24255 North 19th...
The office market continues to plague the CMBS sector, as $13 billion of loans against office properties had transferred to special servicing last month, according to Trepp Inc But total volumes in special servicing actually declined by 146 percent...
Orlando Business Journal TD Bank has provided $50 million of construction financing for Aperture, a 204-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla A division of Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, and The Davis Cos of Boston is building the...
First National Realty Partners has paid $298 million, or $24949/sf, for Christina Crossing, a 119,446-square-foot shopping center in Wilmington, Del The Red Bank, NJ, investor bought the property from a venture of KPR Centers and DRA Advisors LLC,...
The Real Deal REO Asset Specialists has sold the 141-unit Covenant Palms apartment property in Miami for $293 million, or about $207,801/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company led by Lisa Ramos and Lisette Nunez sold the property to a company linked to...
Multi-Housing News Eastman Residential has paid $284 million, or about $189,333/unit, for Bellamy Coastal, a 150-unit student-housing property in Conway, SC The multifamily arm of Eastman Cos of Livingston, NJ, purchased the property from Mallory...
Disrupt Equity has teamed with Open Door Capital to buy a portfolio of three apartment properties in Austin, Texas, and suburban Houston for $9293 million The properties were purchased from Nitya Capital of Houston The properties are the 297-unit...