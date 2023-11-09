Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Tide Realty Capital has paid $483 million, or $6505/sf, for Reisterstown Road Plaza, a 742,573-square-foot shopping center in Baltimore The local investment manager purchased the property, at 6500 Reisterstown Road, from Kite...
Commercial Observer VHC Health has paid $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot office building at 3601 Eisenhower Ave in Alexandria, Va The Arlington, Va, healthcare company, the former Virginia Hospital Center, bought the property...
First National Realty Partners has paid $298 million, or $24949/sf, for Christina Crossing, a 119,446-square-foot shopping center in Wilmington, Del The Red Bank, NJ, investor bought the property from a venture of KPR Centers and DRA Advisors LLC,...
The Real Deal REO Asset Specialists has sold the 141-unit Covenant Palms apartment property in Miami for $293 million, or about $207,801/unit The Hialeah, Fla, company led by Lisa Ramos and Lisette Nunez sold the property to a company linked to...
Multi-Housing News Eastman Residential has paid $284 million, or about $189,333/unit, for Bellamy Coastal, a 150-unit student-housing property in Conway, SC The multifamily arm of Eastman Cos of Livingston, NJ, purchased the property from Mallory...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nassimi Realty has paid $30 million for two retail centers with a combined 492,045 square feet in Illinois and Ohio The two properties are Four Flaggs, with 323,983 sf at 8201 to 8307 West Golf Road in...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Property Executive Logos Missions Inc has acquired Plaza Tower, a 191,939-square-foot office property in Cerritos, Calif, about 18 miles northwest of Los Angeles The purchase price could not yet be learned The Northbrook, Ill, company...
Charlotte Business Journal Perkins Funds has paid $15 million, or about $13685/sf, for the 109,609-square-foot Three Water Ridge office property in Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, real estate investment firm purchased the five-story property from AEW...