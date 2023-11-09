Log In or Subscribe to read more
Santander Bank has led an $86 million loan for the construction of the 456-unit Lumara apartment property in Phoenix Santander teamed on the credit with Alerus Financial Corp of Grand Forks, ND The property is being developed at 24255 North 19th...
Orlando Business Journal TD Bank has provided $50 million of construction financing for Aperture, a 204-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla A division of Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, and The Davis Cos of Boston is building the...
Dwight City Group, an affiliate of Dwight Capital, has completed the redevelopment of the former 125,000-square-foot warehouse property at 901 Quarry St in the Philadelphia suburb of Darby, Pa, into an 84-unit apartment building Dwight City had...
Thompson Thrift has broken ground on Refinery at Pointe17, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Indianapolis developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Dove Valley Road and 29th Avenue Refinery at Pointe17 will have one-,...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the Casa Bella Residences, a 319-unit condominium property in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District A venture of the Related Group and Alta Developers is building the 56-story property at...
Orlando Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building an affordable-housing property with 131 units in Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a 463-acre development site at 10 and 30 South Ivey Lane, west of Camping World...
REBusiness Online A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment property in Long Branch, NJ The property, at 30 Ocean Blvd, a short walk from the Long Branch beach, has units with up to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The New York State Supreme Court for the County of New York has dismissed a challenge to Local Law 97, which goes into effect next year and requires that property owners in New York City meet what they had...
REBusiness Online Tuscan Brands has opened the 165-room Artisan at Tuscan Village hotel in Salem, NH The Marriott-branded property, at 17 Via Toscana, is part of Tuscan Village, a 170-acre shopping, dining and entertainment area The property has an...