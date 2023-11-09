Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity declined by 7 percent in the third quarter when compared with the second and 49 percent from a year ago, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers...
Orlando Business Journal TD Bank has provided $50 million of construction financing for Aperture, a 204-unit student-housing property in Orlando, Fla A division of Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, and The Davis Cos of Boston is building the...
Multi-Housing News Eastman Residential has paid $284 million, or about $189,333/unit, for Bellamy Coastal, a 150-unit student-housing property in Conway, SC The multifamily arm of Eastman Cos of Livingston, NJ, purchased the property from Mallory...
San Antonio Business Journal Premier Global Equity has proposed building a 150-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side area The Houston developer wants to construct the property on two tracts: one is home to a Quality Inn hotel at...
Dwight City Group, an affiliate of Dwight Capital, has completed the redevelopment of the former 125,000-square-foot warehouse property at 901 Quarry St in the Philadelphia suburb of Darby, Pa, into an 84-unit apartment building Dwight City had...
Thompson Thrift has broken ground on Refinery at Pointe17, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Indianapolis developer is building the property at the southwest corner of Dove Valley Road and 29th Avenue Refinery at Pointe17 will have one-,...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Investment and Hillcrest Finance have provided $78 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of five industrial properties with 631,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Mass The portfolio,...
Churchill Forge Properties has bought The Clusters, a 352-unit apartment property in Midland, Texas The San Antonio real estate company purchased the property from an unidentified out-of-state partnership in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Helmsley Building, a 14 million-square-foot office property at 230 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan, is likely to default on the $795 million of financing against it, which faces its initial maturity next...